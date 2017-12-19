January 2019 is earliest visa appointment date for Turkish citizens, says embassy

The earliest appointment date for Turkish citizens applying for a visa to visit the United States is January 2019, the Hurriyet Daily News reported referring to the U.S. Embassy in Turkey.

“In spite of long wait times, the U.S. Mission to Turkey continues to process non-immigrant visas,” the statement released by the official U.S. Embassy Twitter account read on Dec. 19.

“Appointments are available for January 2019, and applicants can as always choose to apply outside of Turkey,” the statement added.

The Turkey-U.S. visa row was sparked Oct. 8, when the U.S. Embassy in Ankara announced the suspension of non-immigrant visa services to Turkish nationals.