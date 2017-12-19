Fitch Ratings has revises outlook on several Georgian banks

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Fitch Ratings has upgraded Georgia's Basisbank's (Basis) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B+' from 'B' and affirmed Cartu Bank's (Cartu) and Halyk Bank Georgia's (HBG) IDRs at 'B+' and 'BB-', respectively.

Fitch has revised the Outlook on Cartu to Negative from Stable. The Outlooks on Basis and HBG are Stable. It also upgraded Basis's Viability Rating (VR) to 'b+' from 'b' and affirmed Cartu's VR at 'b+'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.

The agency states that Basis's and Cartu's IDRs are driven by the banks' standalone creditworthiness, as expressed by their VRs.

"The upgrade of Basis's Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR reflects the upgrade of the bank's VR. The latter captures the bank's extended track record of profitable growth, while maintaining reasonable asset quality metrics and a solid capital cushion.

The affirmation of Cartu's ratings and revision of the Outlook to Negative factors in the pressures the bank faces as a result of deteriorating asset quality, which could also negatively impact performance and capitalisation," the message reads.

Basis's and Cartu's VRs also consider high loan dollarisation levels (end-3Q17: 68% and 71%, respectively), sizeable balance sheet concentrations, the risks associated with largely unseasoned loan books after recent rapid growth and franchise limitations. The ratings also factor in both banks' reasonable profitability metrics, sizeable equity cushions and moderate refinancing risks.

The agency reported that HBG's IDRs are driven by the potential support it may receive, if needed, from its sole shareholder Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan (HBK, BB/Stable).