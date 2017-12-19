Ali Hasanov: Astrakhan Business Center to boost dev't of Russia-Azerbaijan co-op (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

Trend:

A groundbreaking ceremony of the Astrakhan Business Center was held in Baku on December 19.

Azerbaijani President’s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov, Governor of Astrakhan Region of the Russian Federation Alexander Zhilkin, other officials, businessmen and representatives of public attended the event.

Addressing the event, Ali Hasanov said that the Astrakhan Business Center will give a new momentum to the development of cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan.

