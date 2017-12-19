Minister talks safety of social network users in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

Trend:

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan is a structure responsible for security of IT users in the country, Ramin Guluzade, minister of transport, communications and high technologies, said at a regular meeting of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Baku Dec. 19.

He was answering a question about the ministry’s plans to ensure security of personal data at the level of global vendors (LinkedIn, Facebook, WhatsApp, etc.).