Blast heard in Saudi capital, smoke seen

2017-12-19 15:15 | www.trend.az | 1

Reuters reporters heard a blast in Riyadh on Tuesday and saw a plume of smoke rising above the Saudi capital.

There was no immediate comment from Saudi security officials. The plume of smoke appeared to be rising from the northeast of the capital, Reuters reported.

