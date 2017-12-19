Young entrepreneurs of Uzbekistan to be trained in Turkey

2017-12-19

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Uzbekistan and Turkey have agreed to support youth entrepreneurship, the press service of the Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Trade reported.

The agreement was reached during a meeting of the Turkish delegation headed by President of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) Serdar Cam in the Ministry of Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan.

During the talks, Serdar Cam noted that the events held at the highest level Oct. 25-26 this year opened a new page in relations between Uzbekistan and Turkey.