Kyrgyzstan restores power supply for Uzbeks living near Kasansay reservoir

2017-12-19

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Kyrgyzstan has restored the power supply line to the settlement "Yoshlik" located on the territory adjacent to the Kasansay reservoir.

"Uzbek citizens, who are residents of "Yoshlik" settlement located on the territory adjacent to the Kasansay reservoir, will meet the new 2018 year with the bright light of electricity and heat," the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said on Dec.19.