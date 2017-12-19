EU and Kyrgystan launch negotiations for new agreement

The European Union and the Kyrgyz Republic are today opening negotiations on a new agreement. Negotiations towards a comprehensive framework that will strengthen bilateral relations were launched by Mr Luc Devigne, Director for Russia, Eastern Partnership, Central Asia and OSCE, Chief Negotiator on behalf of the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, Federica Mogherini, and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, Mr Emil Kaikiev, Kabar reported.

"During my recent visit to Bishkek, the leaders of the Kyrgyz Republic shared with me their ambitious reform agenda and their commitment to strengthen democracy, promote transparency and good governance, and develop new economic opportunities", said the High Representative/Vice-President, Federica Mogherini. "A new, enhanced agreement will allow us to further support these aspirations, to build stronger political and economic ties, and to create more possibilities to bring benefits both in the EU and in Kyrgyzstan."