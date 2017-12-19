Ali Hasanov: Astrakhan Business Center to boost dev't of Russia-Azerbaijan co-op (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

A groundbreaking ceremony of the Astrakhan Business Center was held in Baku on December 19.

Azerbaijani President’s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov, Governor of Astrakhan Region of the Russian Federation Alexander Zhilkin, other officials, businessmen and representatives of public attended the event.

Addressing the event, Ali Hasanov said that there are ancient trade, economic and humanitarian relations between Azerbaijan and Astrakhan Region.

The Astrakhan Business Center will give a new momentum to the development of cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan, he noted.

Governor Alexander Zhilkin, for his part, said that this Business Center will serve to the strengthening of trade and economic relations between Azerbaijan and Russia, as well as between the two countries’ regions.

Emphasizing that the Azerbaijan Business Center is being built in Astrakhan, the governor added that this will contribute to the creation of a logistic network in the province and further expansion of ties between businessmen.

Alexander Zhilkin expressed gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for his support to the implementation of a number of projects in Astrakhan, and noted that the trade turnover between Russia and Azerbaijan grew even more in 2017.

He expressed confidence that such dynamics will continue next year.

Then the foundation of the Astrakhan Business Center was laid.

The total area of the Astrakhan Business Center will be more than 5,000 square meters.

There will be a trade and exhibition hall, a conference room, a gym room, office rooms and a mini-hotel in this multifunctional building that will have five floors.

