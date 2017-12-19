Belarus, China agree on major joint projects during industrial forum in Shenyang

Belarus and China reached an agreement on major joint projects during an industrial forum of Belarusian and Chinese business circles in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, representatives of the Belarusian diplomatic mission in Beijing told BelTA.

The forum gathered over 150 representatives of industrial enterprises from China's northeast. Belarusian companies presented their export capabilities and investment opportunities.

The Belarusian delegation was led by Deputy Industry Minister Alexander Ogorodnikov and included Ambassador of Belarus Kirill Rudy, representatives of export companies and the China-Belarus industrial park Great Stone. Members of the delegation met with representatives of the Liaoning Province administration and representatives of major Chinese companies. Arrangements on future cooperation were made. Bilateral documents were signed.

The Belarusian agricultural machinery manufacturer Gomselmash and Zongshen-Gomel Company signed a program on manufacturing machines together in China in 2018 to the tune of up to $7 million.

The Belarusian tractor maker MTZ and Zongshen Corporation agreed to establish a joint venture in 2018. An agreement was reached on trialing, certifying and selling $7.5 million worth of powerful tractors to China in 2018-2019.