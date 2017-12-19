Putin calls on CIS to strengthen ties amid threats of terrorism

2017-12-19 16:14 | www.trend.az | 1

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the CIS security agencies to strengthen ties against the backdrop of threats of terrorism.

This is stated in the greeting of the head of state to the participants of the newly opened Council of heads of security agencies and special services of the CIS member states, which was read out by the director of the FSB (Federal Security Service of Russia), Alexander Bortnikov,TASS reported.

"The main danger for citizens of the CIS countries comes from international terrorist organizations operating in Central Asia, the Middle East and North Africa. Terrorists try to use these regions as a springboard for expansion, recruitment and training of new militants, for destabilizing situation in other states, " said Putin's statement.

The current situation in the world requires searching for new, more effective ways of responding to global challenges and threats," the statement said.