Turkey condemns Houthi missile fired at Saudi capital

2017-12-20 02:34 | www.trend.az

Turkey has condemned Tuesday's firing of a ballistic missile by Yemen's Houthi militia toward the Saudi capital Riyadh, Anadolu reported.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said: "We condemn this attack and we are pleased that it did not cause any casualties or material damage in friendly and brotherly Saudi Arabia thanks to its interception by the Saudi air defense systems."

According to the Houthi-run Al-Masira television channel, the missile reportedly targeted Riyadh's Yamama Royal Palace, which houses the office of King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

"The missile targeted a large meeting of Saudi regime officials that was being held at the palace," the broadcaster reported.