US approves $200mln maintenance deal for Poland’s F-16 fleet

2017-12-20 04:33 | www.trend.az | 1

The support and sustainment services to be provided for Poland’s F-16s includes aircraft maintenance; system upgrades; engine support; spare and repair parts and support and test equipment, Sputnik reported.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Poland for follow-on support and sustainment services for its F-16 fleet for an estimated cost of $200 million," the statement said on Tuesday.

Poland currently operates a fleet of 36 F-16s built by Lockheed Martin.

In the end of 2016, Poland also signed a $200 million agreement with the United States to purchase new cruise and air-to-air missiles for its F-16 fighter jets.