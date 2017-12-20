EU reiterates its support to sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan: Official

2017-12-20

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20

By Gulgiz Muradova – Trend:

The European Union has reiterated its support to the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, whom it regards as its important partner.

"Azerbaijan is an important partner for the European Union, whose independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity we support, " said an EU spokesperson, when asked to comment on inadequate approach of the EU delegation to the OSCE towards the conflicts in Europe.

The spokesperson reminded that the EU has reiterated its support to independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity quite specifically, among other occasions, by President Donald Tusk during the visit of President Ilham Aliyev in February 2017.

As for the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the spokesperson stressed that there can be no doubting the EU's full and active commitment to facilitating the peaceful resolution of the conflict.