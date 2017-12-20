VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation attends Red Bull Illume exhibition in Baku (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20

By Vugar Imanov – Trend:

The opening ceremony of the Red Bull Illume Exhibit Tour, the world's biggest adventure and extreme sports photo exhibition, has been held in the park of the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the ceremony.

Addressing the event, advisor to the director of the Heydar Aliyev Center Emin Mammadov highlighted the international events held in the park of the Center.