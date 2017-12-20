Survey: 91.4% of respondents support President Aliyev’s policy (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 11:40)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

About 91.4 percent of respondents support the foreign policy of President Ilham Aliyev, according to a survey conducted by the public association “ELS” Independent Research Center.

The public association “ELS” Independent Research Center conducted a sociological survey on the eve of the 2018 presidential election in Azerbaijan to assess the current socio-political situation, voter turnout, and the population’s attitudes to the current issues.

A survey of the country’s population was conducted as part of this study.

At a press conference held on Dec. 20 to announce the results of the survey, Irada Yagubova, chairman of the public association “ELS” Independent Research Center, noted that the regular holding of such surveys allows monitoring processes, assessing them and determining trends of change, making forecasts and preparing proposals.

She said that during the survey, 85.2 percent of respondents said that they would support Ilham Aliyev is the presidential election is held next week, while 5.1 percent said they would not support him, and 9.7 percent of respondents found it difficult to answer this question.

The study was conducted in November-December 2017 in the form of an express survey in 68 districts of the country (with the exception of the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the occupied districts).

The survey was conducted at respondents’ homes, face to face in the form of a poll. In general, 4,560 respondents were surveyed.

