Jobseekers in Azerbaijan to outnumber workplaces in next 8 years – minister (UPDATE)

2017-12-20

Details added (first version posted on 12:36)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

In the next eight years, the number of Azerbaijani citizens annually entering the labor market will exceed the number of workplaces by almost 2.5 times, the country’s Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Salim Muslumov said at a conference “Labor Market: Reforms, Challenges and Prospects” in Baku Dec. 20.