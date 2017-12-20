Nobel Oil Services hosts AmCham HR Committee meeting (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20

Trend:

Nobel Oil Services hosted a meeting of AmCham HR Committee and introduced the major implementations in its employee compensation & benefit program to member-companies.

Leyla Novruzova, BP Human Resources Vice President and Chairperson of HR Committee opened this year’s last session by welcoming guests. Ilgar Veliyev, EY Azerbaijan Country Managing Partner and AmCham Board Member, thanked the members of the Committee for constant involvement, which ensures its dynamic activity.

Ellada Alishova, Group HR Manager of Nobel Oil, provided information about the history and development of the company, its significant milestones, successfully accomplished and current projects presenting an overview of the company’s subsidiaries and affiliates.