C-Check performed on Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner in Azerbaijan for the first time in the CIS (PHOTO)

2017-12-20 15:41 | www.trend.az | 1

Azerbaijani "Silk Way Technics" company, for the first time among the CIS countries performed base maintenance in the C-Check volume on a modern Boeing 787-8 "Dreamliner".

As part of the C-Check base maintenance, a total of 1,679 hours were spent on scheduled and 174 hours - unscheduled work.

This maintenance is one of the most thorough and complex types of validation of efficiency of all systems, equipment and structure of the aircraft. It is performed at strictly defined intervals, measured by the number of flight hours, the number of landings, or the aircraft's operating time. This form of maintenance is much more labor-intensive and strictly periodic.

It should be noted that earlier "Silk Way Technics" performed a similar base maintenance on Boeing 747-8 aircraft.