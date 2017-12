Uzbekistan-Tajikistan trade turnover jumps up

2017-12-20 16:07 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Tajikistan's foreign trade turnover has increased since early 2017, and the highest growth was recorded in bilateral trade with Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, Tajik media reported.

Since early 2017, the trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan jumped up by 85 percent, exceeding $110 million.

During the 11 months of this year, Tajikistan's foreign trade turnover amounted to about $ 3.6 billion.