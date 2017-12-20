Uzbekistan OKs 2018-state budget with surplus of 0.02% of GDP

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

The Senate of the Oliy Majlis (Parliament) of Uzbekistan has today approved the state budget for 2018 with a surplus of 0.02% of GDP or 59 billion soums. The draft bill was presented by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance Zhamshid Kuchkarov.

He said that Uzbekistan's GDP in 2018 is projected at 290.6 trillion soums, the GDP deflator - 14.1 percent, the consumer price index -12-13 percent.

The revenue part of the budget is project in the amount of 21.4 percent of GDP or 62.229 trillion sums, while the expenditures are projected at the level of 21.4% to GDP or 62.17 trillion sums.

The budget expenditures will preserve its social orientation. In 2018, expenditures on the social sphere will amount to 34.7 trillion sums.

To implement the state programs, it is proposed to allocate more than 8.5 trillion soums.