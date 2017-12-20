Azerbaijani official: FT bears share of responsibility for tension existing in world

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20

Trend:

The Financial Times bears a share of responsibility for tension existing around the world, Novruz Mammadov, assistant to the Azerbaijani president for foreign policy issues, head of the department, tweeted Dec. 20.

“Regrettably, in the last 2-3 decades certain media outlets in the West have started to position themselves as international relations actors. The ones that are sordid and biased. Financial Times is one of those,” wrote Mammadov.

“Yet it is time to realize the truth that a media outlet that chooses to spread false, calumnious and biased information ceases to carry out a mission of a media outlet. Financial Times is certainly among those and today it bears a share of responsibility for tension existing around the world,” he noted.

“If indeed your ambitions are attributed to justice and fairness, then you must undertake an objective investigation into the deaths of hundreds of thousands of innocent people in different countries in the last 20-30 years. You are incapable or perhaps you believe that you turned the Middle East – region you have been engaged with for years – into a "fortunate land"? These two detached from reality pseudo authors that have never visited Azerbaijan and that choose to ignore the information released about T. Jagland in his home country are shamelessly referring to themselves as professors and independent experts,” Mammadov added.

