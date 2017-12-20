Azerbaijan may channel excessive labor force to export-oriented employment

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan may channel excessive labor force to export-oriented employment, Salim Muslumov, the country’s minister of labor and social protection of population, told reporters in Baku Dec. 20.

He said that presently, there is a situation in Azerbaijan when the supply of labor force exceeds the demand for it.

“We are facing questions regarding how to ensure employment of the labor force, whether we should create new jobs or channel excessive labor force to export-oriented employment, and whether in this case this force will be competitive in the world market,” Muslumov said.