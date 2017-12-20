Fitch confirms ratings of Kazakh Altyn Bank

2017-12-20 18:33 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Fitch Ratings confirmed the long-term foreign and local currency issuer default rating (IDR) of Altyn Bank (a subsidiary of People’s Bank of Kazakhstan) at "BB" and decided to leave the bank’s rating at RWP (Rating Watch Positive) with a positive outlook.

This decision reflects the position of Fitch that People’s Bank of Kazakhstan, currently owning 100 percent of Altyn Bank's shares, will support the subsidiary, if necessary, taking into account the small size of the bank, as well as the planned sale of the majority of the bank’s shares to China's CITIC Bank Corporation Limited (CNCB).