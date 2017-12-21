5.2-magnitude quke jolts Iran

The tremor occurred at 23: 27 local time late on Wednesday (19:57 GMT), IRNA reports. No casualties or damage to properties have so far been reported.



The epicenter of the quake was recorded at 50.96 degrees longitude and 35.69 degrees latitude in the depth of 3km.



The panic-stricken people poured to the streets after the earthquake.

The tremor disconnected telephone lines in several parts of Tehran and Karaj cities.



The quake was also felt in Qom, Gilanm, Qazvin and Markazi provinces.



Iran is crisscrossed by major geological fault lines and has suffered several devastating earthquakes in recent years.

