Trump, King Salman speak after missile fired at Saudi Arabia

President Trump spoke by phone Wednesday with King Salman of Saudi Arabia following a foiled ballistic missile attack against the king’s palace, with both leaders agreeing on the need to hold Iran accountable for the attack, Washington Times reports.

The White House said the missile, which was intercepted Tuesday, “was enabled by the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps” that is backing Houthi rebels in neighboring Yemen’s civil war.

“The leaders discussed the importance of engaging the United Nations to hold Iran accountable for its repeated violations of international law and agreed on the importance of reinvigorating a political process to end the war in Yemen,” the statement said.