Three men injured in US plane crash

Three men on board the small plane were injured when it crashed into a parked car in a driveway, WBIR reports.

Federal officials are now in Knoxville, investigating after a small plane crashed into a parked car Tuesday afternoon in Knoxville.

The Piper PA-23 crashed in a neighborhood on the other side of the river but not far from Island Home Airport. Three men on board survived the crash and were taken to UT Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. No one on the ground was hurt.