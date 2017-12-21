Security officer shot, suspect dead at UC Medical in Cincinnati

A suspect is dead and an unarmed security officer sustained “very serious” injuries after they were shot at the psychiatric emergency services wing of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac, US media reports.

The suspect, who has not been identified, either entered or attempted to enter the wing when they started to fire shots, Isaac said during a press conference Wednesday.. The security officer was shot and was taken into surgery with injuries described as “very serious.”

The shooter fired additional shots, including at least one in the direction of a Cincinnati police officer responding to the call, Isaac said. The officer was not hit and did not return fire.