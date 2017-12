Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector successfully developed in 2017: economy minister

2017-12-22 19:12 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector was successfully developing in 2017, Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev said Dec. 22 at an event dedicated to development of entrepreneurship and promotion of the 'Made in Azerbaijan' brand.

The minister noted that this year important steps were taken to develop the economy and very good results were achieved.