Azerbaijan prepares ‘black list’ of hotels, travel companies

2017-12-22 20:29 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan Tourism Association (AZTA) has prepared a preliminary “black list” of tourism industry participants, which includes 10 individuals and legal entities, Nahid Bagirov, chairman of the association, told Trend Dec. 22.

Bagirov added that this list was prepared for AZTA members, and not for being revealed in public.

The list includes not only travel agencies, but also hotels and other companies that deceived tourists, he said.