Azerbaijanis once again chose Georgia for New Year holidays: AZTA

2017-12-22 20:59 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Majority of the Azerbaijani tourists have once again chosen Georgia for spending the New Year holidays, Nahid Bagirov, chairman of Azerbaijan Tourism Association (AZTA), told Trend Dec. 22.

"It would be wrong to link the desire of Azerbaijani tourists who prefer to travel to Georgia only to low prices for services in the country," he said. "Such a choice of Azerbaijani tourists is also explained by the close geographic location of Georgia."