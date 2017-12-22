Over 21,600 farms in Uzbekistan to become multifunctional

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Dec. 22

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

In 2018, Uzbekistan will implement 22,986 projects in 21,634 farms to launch multifunctional activities in accordance with the 2018 Program on Phased Transformation of Farms into Multifunctional Entities.

The program was approved yesterday during the 13th plenary session of the Senate.

According to the program, multifunctional farms will set rapid-crop orchards (7,400 ha), new vineyards (4,300 ha) and greenhouses (844 ha).

The program sets to launch processing of fruits and vegetables, meat and dairy products by 520 farms, production of bakery goods by 785 farms, construction of refrigerator storages in 370 farms.