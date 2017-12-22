APRA representatives visit Azerbaijani Press Council (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

Trend:\

Azerbaijani Press Council hosted the representatives of Public Relations Association of Azerbaijan, APRA at its headquarters today.

The chairman of Council, member of the Azerbaijani Parliament Mr. Aflatun Amashov welcomed the guests and noted the importance of proper formation of public relations, which is stipulated by the Azerbaijani legislation as well. According to him, building effective relations with the publics requires professionalism. “It is not only about supplying the publics with the information. It also requires a scientific approach. I believe that the newly-established Association of Public Relations of Azerbaijan will demonstrate useful and instrumental performance, as this organization brings together professionals of PR industry. It is good news that these PR professionals are now incorporated into an association, and now they are challenged to take real action in this sphere. Our Council, in its turn, is ready to provide any assistance to APRA”, noted Mr. Amashov.