License of Azerbaijani "DemirBank" liquidated (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

Trend:

The decision of the Financial Markets Supervision Chamber of Azerbaijan from December 23, 2017 eliminates the license of OJSC "DəmirBank".

According to the report, the license was liquidated due to the discrepancy between the bank's total capital and the minimum requirement established for banks. The adequacy ratio of the aggregate capital of the bank is lower than the three percent stipulated by law, the report says. The bank also lacks the capacity to fulfill its obligations to creditors.