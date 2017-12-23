Two trains collide in Austria – multiple injuries (PHOTO)

Two trains have collided near Vienna in Austria, leaving around 20 passengers injured, Express.co.uk reported.

Roman Hahslinger, a spokesman for railway company OBB, said a Railjet intercity train with 30 people on board struck an empty regional train, resulting in the Railjet train tipping over.

The collision occurred around 6pm local time, according to reports, and Fire service spokesman Franz Resperger said two train passenger cars apparently turned over.

The incident is believed to have happened near Kritzendorf, around 19km north of the capital.

Emergency services have rushed to the scene.

Details are emerging slowly and at least four of the casualties are said to have been seriously injured.