Erdogan, German, Palestinian leaders talk Jerusalem

2017-12-23 02:26 | www.trend.az | 1

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday evening spoke separately with his German and Palestinian counterparts about Jerusalem, Anadolu Agency reported..

Erdogan spoke with Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Palestine's Mahmoud Abbas about the much-criticized US decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The conversations came on the heels of Thursday’s landmark UN General Assembly vote overwhelmingly rejecting the US move on Jerusalem.

On Dec. 6, US President Donald Trump announced his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital despite worldwide opposition. The decision sparked angry demonstration across the Muslim world.

Following a UN Security Council resolution that would have passed unanimously but for a US veto, the General Assembly passed a resolution spurning the US move, 128-9.