Turkish parliament adopts nation’s budget for 2018

2017-12-23 | www.trend.az

Parliament adopted Turkey's budget for 2018 early Saturday following a 12-day marathon session in the general assembly, Anadolu reported.

Parliament Speaker Ismail Kahraman announced the budget received the backing of 305 lawmakers, while 124 voted against it in the 550-seat chamber.

Highlights of the government’s spending plans include raising spending on education to 134 billion liras ($34.92 billion), taking education expenditure to around 18 percent of all public spending.

Finance Minister Naci Agbal said in October budget spending for 2018 would amount to 762.8 billion liras ($198.8 billion). Revenues are expected to be 696.8 billion liras ($181.6 billion), including nearly 600 billion liras ($156.4 billion) in tax revenue.

Around 85 billion liras ($22.2 billion) is earmarked for public investment, with nearly 30 percent to be spent on transportation. Ten percent of investment will be directed to the health care sector while agriculture will receive 12 percent.