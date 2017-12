Apple faces lawsuits over slowed iPhones

Two class action lawsuits have been launched against Apple in the US following the tech giant's admission that it slows down older models of the iPhone as they age, the BBC News reported.

Apple has said that it did this to "prolong the life" of the devices and maximise diminishing battery power.

The lawsuits were filed in California and Chicago by groups of iPhone users representing others, who they claim have suffered "economic damage".