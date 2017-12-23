EBRD issues $30M to Uzbekistan's major financial institution

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Nigar Guliyeva - Trend:

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) provided $30 million to the fourth largest financial institution in Uzbekistan, Joint-Stock Commercial Mortgage Bank Ipoteka-Bank.

The EBRD reported that the financing package consisting of a $ 25 million credit line to support micro, small and medium-sized businesses (MSMEs) and a trade finance limit of up to $ 5 million under the EBRD’s Trade Facilitation Programme (TFP) was signed in Tashkent.

With the network of 38 branches and over 700 outlets across Uzbekistan, Ipoteka-Bank will be well placed to provide much-needed financial resources to smaller businesses all over the country with the support from EBRD. In addition to the financing, EBRD will provide a technical assistance to Ipoteka-Bank in form of advisory services to foster the development of tailored lending activities to MSMEs.