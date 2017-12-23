Iran government’s oil, oil product revenues up by 57%

2017-12-23 09:58 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20‎

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:‎

The Iranian government’s oil revenues have witnessed an increase by 56.8 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year (started March 20, 2017), the country’s Central Bank said in a statement.

Iranian administration earned 469.3 trillion rials (Each USD makes 35,700 rials) of revenues via sell of oil (including condensate) and oil products during the 7-month period (March 20-Oct. 22), according to the CBI.

The figure indicates that the predicted revenues in budget for the 7-month period are materialized by 69.6 percent.

The Iranian budget foresees 1,139 trillion rials of oil revenues for government for the current fiscal year (to end on March 2018).

Government’s Incomes through selling crude oil was 351 trillion rials in the7-month period, 62.6 percent more year on year (the predicted revenues based on budget was 592.9 trillion rials).