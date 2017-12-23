Uzbek president refuses to approve 2018 state budget

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Mamed Dashdamirov – Trend:

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has not signed the draft state budget for 2018.

He stated this in his message to the country’s parliament. In his message, the Uzbek president summed up the results of 2017 and determined the main tasks of the state for 2018.

He particularly noted that the Ministry of Finance does not manage the budget.

“I will sign the state budget for the next year, when it is oriented towards people, not towards the Ministry of Finance,” added President Mirziyoyev.