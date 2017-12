Uzbek president to join informal meeting of CIS Council of Heads of State

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Nigar Guliyeva - Trend:

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will take part in an informal meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Moscow on Dec.26, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said.