California's Thomas wildfire now largest in state history

2017-12-23 10:22 | www.trend.az | 1

The blaze known as the Thomas fire in Southern California is now the largest in the state’s recorded history, fire officials said Saturday evening, Fox News reports.

The Thomas fire has scorched 273,400 acres, or about 427 square miles of coastal foothills and national forest.

That makes the Thomas fire 154 acres larger than the 2003 Cedar fire in San Diego that killed 15 people, officials said.

Thousands of firefighters and fleets of aircraft have been battling the Thomas blaze since Dec. 4. A firefighter and a woman fleeing the blaze died.

Days of unrelenting hot, gusty winds drive it through Ventura neighborhoods, incinerating entire blocks, and threatened the wealthy enclave of Montecito.