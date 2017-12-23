UN adopts Turkmenistan-initiated resolution on sustainable transport

2017-12-23 10:24 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Dec. 23

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The resolution “Strengthening the links between all modes of transport to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals” was adopted at the initiative of Turkmenistan at the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly in New York, the Turkmenistan TV channel reported Dec. 23.

Reportedly, the country’s president, Gurbanbuly Berdimuhamedov, gave instructions at a government meeting to present proposals, taking this UN resolution as a basis, for the next Global Sustainable Transport Conference in Ashgabat or in the Avaza national tourism zone on the coast of the Caspian Sea.