S&P affirms Kazakhstan-based Halyk Bank’s ratings

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

S&P Global Ratings has affirmed its 'BB/B' long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan (Halyk Bank). The outlook remains negative.

S&P has also affirmed 'kzA' Kazakhstan national scale rating on Halyk Bank.

“At the same time, we placed our 'B+' long-term issuer credit rating and 'kzBBB-' Kazakhstan national scale rating on Kazkommertsbank JSC (KKB) on CreditWatch with positive implications. We affirmed the 'B' short-term issuer credit rating on KKB," S&P said in a message Dec. 23.