China punishes 970 people for misuse of poverty relief funds

2017-12-23 10:38 | www.trend.az | 1

China has punished 970 people for misusing funds earmarked for a poverty relief campaign intended to lift everyone in rural areas out of poverty by 2020, Reuters with reference to Xinhua reported on Saturday.

Hu Zejun, head of the National Audit Office, made the comments while briefing lawmakers on Saturday of how the government’s 2016 central budget was spent, the news agency said.

It gave no details on the amount of money the 970 people are suspected to have misused, how they misused it or what punishment they faced.

The government last year began targeting officials who misuse or embezzle poverty relief funds as part of the country’s broad anti-graft campaign.