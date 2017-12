Turkmenistan to increase flights, railway trips during New Year holidays

2017-12-23 10:52 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Dec. 23

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The number of flights and railway trips will increase during the New Year holidays in Turkmenistan, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported Dec. 23.

Additional routes have been added to the train timetable: Ashgabat-Kerki-Ashgabat, Ashgabat-Turkmenbashi-Ashgabat, Ashgabat-Dashoguz-Ashgabat.