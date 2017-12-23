32 dead, 15 injured after bus falls into Banas river in İndia

2017-12-23 10:54 | www.trend.az | 1

At least 32 people dead and over 15 are reported to have suffered serious injuries after a passenger bus fell into Banas river today in Sawai Madhopur's Dubi, İndia today reported.

The Sawai Madhopur-Lalsot bus fell off a bridge into the river, reportedly after the driver lost control of the vehicle due to over-speeding.

The passengers travelling in the 40-seater bus hailed from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Most of them were en route to the Ramdevra Temple in Lalsot.