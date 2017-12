Meeting of Azerbaijan-Iran intergovernmental commission postponed

2017-12-23 11:06 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The 12th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Iran intergovernmental commission for economic, trade and humanitarian cooperation has been rescheduled for mid-January 2018, the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry told Trend Dec. 23.

Earlier, it was planned to hold the meeting in Iran’s Astara on Dec. 25.