Japan's emperor draws record birthday crowd as he prepares to abdicate

2017-12-23 11:08 | www.trend.az | 1

The emperor’s birthday is traditionally marked by a national holiday and an address at the Imperial Palace, which opens to the public on the day, Reuters reported.

Well-wishers waved small Japanese flags and held up smartphones as Emperor Akihito, whose position is ceremonial with no political power, addressed them from a balcony, flanked by his wife and other members of the imperial family.

The morning crowd of 45,900, according to the Imperial Household Agency, was the largest birthday attendance during Akihito’s symbolic 29-year reign, known as the “Heisei” era, which means “achieving peace” in Japanese.

“On this day as we face the cold, my thoughts go out to those who suffered from typhoons and heavy rains, as well as the victims of the Great East Japan Earthquake who continue to lead difficult lives,” he said, referring to the 2011 earthquake and tsunami that killed and displaced tens of thousands on the country’s eastern seaboard.

Along with Empress Michiko, Akihito has spent much of his reign addressing the legacy of World War Two, which was fought in the name of his father, Hirohito, and consoling victims of disasters such as the 2011 earthquake.

Earlier this month, a 10-member Imperial Household Council agreed that Akihito would step down on April 30, 2019, before passing the Chrysanthemum Throne to his eldest son, Crown Prince Naruhito.